Flyers’ Final Cut Looms: Abols, Luchanko, and the Unfairness of Roster Math

The Philadelphia Flyers have reached the point of preseason where the decisions get messy.

Training camp is designed to clarify the picture, to sort the hopefuls from the keepers, to separate potential from reality. Yet, as Philadelphia stares down its final roster cut before the regular season, the picture feels less like a clear photograph and more like a painting in progress—strokes of promise here, smudges of frustration there.

Two players—Rodrigo Abols and Jett Luchanko—stand at the center of the conversation, each with very different résumés but equally compelling cases to stay.

Two others—Alex Bump and Emil Andrae—are already on the outside looking in, victims of timing, circumstance, and the unforgiving math of NHL roster building.

This is the part of camp that no one romanticizes: the part where good players get sent down, where bright flashes of potential are dulled by pragmatism, and where “deserving” doesn’t always mean “staying.”

Rodrigo Abols: The Case Closed

At this point, it feels less like a roster battle and more like a foregone conclusion. Rodrigo Abols has not just survived camp—he’s owned it.

The Latvian forward is the only Flyer to play in all five preseason games so far, logging five appearances in nine nights, a workload usually reserved for fringe players the coaching staff isn’t quite sure about. But instead of wilting under that grind, Abols thrived. He didn’t just hold up under the fatigue—he made himself indispensable.

He scored a goal against Boston, showed poise in transition, and most importantly, never looked overwhelmed. Even in games where the minutes were lighter, he made himself noticeable with smart, mistake-free hockey.

Rick Tocchet has been clear about what he values in players like Abols: “It’s hard to play tired, and he can still contribute. He’s been practicing, he’s playing, and he had a tired night against Washington… but he was effective. That’s the key. Sometimes you just don’t feel great. Sometimes you can play neutral—just don’t make those mistakes.”

Abols has embodied that lesson to perfection. He’s shown that he can deliver with his A-game and survive with his B-game, the mark of a professional who belongs in the league. Add in his positional flexibility—equally comfortable at center or wing—and the verdict is in. At this point, it would be shocking if Abols wasn’t on the roster come opening night.

Jett Luchanko: Talent Meets Time

If Abols is the sure thing, Jett Luchanko is more of a question mark.

The 19-year-old forward turned heads last season when he became the youngest player to ever debut for the Flyers after making the roster out of camp mere months after he was drafted. While this camp hasn’t been dazzling, it has been revealing. Luchanko hasn’t forced the Flyers’ hand with spectacular plays, but he has quietly shown the qualities that make him such a special prospect: maturity beyond his years, confidence building on last season’s foundation, and a willingness to do the little things coaches love.

The problem is context. Luchanko is in that strange, frustrating in-between zone: too advanced for juniors, but not quite ready to prove he can be an everyday NHLer. (He is not eligible to be assigned to the AHL.) Sending him back to juniors risks stunting his development. Keeping him in the NHL risks asking too much, too soon.

The Flyers have been clear that they want to keep an eye on him, to give him more runway to grow. But growth takes patience, and patience is a tricky commodity when roster spots are scarce.

Alex Bump: The One That Got Away (for Now)

If there was a player who probably deserved a longer look, it’s Alex Bump. The young winger put together a good overall camp, showing impressive creativity and confidence with the puck. But hockey can be cruelly unforgiving, and a tough outing against the Bruins on Saturday may have sealed his fate.

It wasn't treated as the end of the world, but it was enough to remind the coaching staff that he’s still developing. That doesn’t mean he’s out of the Flyers’ plans—it just means the timing wasn’t right. Bump remains very much on the radar, and if his trajectory continues upward, it’s only a matter of time before he gets another crack at NHL ice.

Emil Andrae: Stuck in the Numbers Game

And then there’s Emil Andrae, whose situation is less about performance and more about profile.

The Swedish defenseman has done almost everything right. His camp was fine, but he's already proven that he can handle life in the big leagues. His NHL call-ups last season were extremely encouraging, and his skill set—calm with the puck, creative offensively, and deceptively tough—suggests he can be an everyday NHL defenseman.

But hockey, as much as it celebrates talent, often defaults to archetypes. Andrae’s archetype is working against him.

With Cam York and Jamie Drysdale already on the roster, the Flyers are reluctant to ice three smaller, offensively tilted defensemen. The preference is for size and balance, which means players like Adam Ginning or Helge Grans (though he’s currently with the Phantoms) hold more appeal. Andrae, through no fault of his own, is the odd man out.

It’s a frustrating reality because Andrae has proven his game isn’t best suited to the AHL. He’s too polished for the minors, too skilled to be simply a call-up option. Yet unless there’s an injury to York or Drysdale, he’s stuck in purgatory—ready, but without a role.

The Unfairness of the Cut

This is the paradox of preseason. Success doesn’t always guarantee survival. Sometimes the math just doesn’t work.

For the Flyers, the final cut may come down to a choice between security and potential: Abols, the known quantity who has earned his spot with sweat and steadiness, or Luchanko, the high-upside teenager whose ceiling screams “future cornerstone.” It’s a decision that says as much about the Flyers’ short-term priorities as it does about their long-term vision.

What’s certain is this: camp has revealed that the Flyers are richer in depth and options than they’ve been in years. And as painful as the final cut may be, it’s the kind of problem an organization should want to have.