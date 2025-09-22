Flyers Forward Exits Islanders Matchup Injured

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Lane Pederson will be out for the remainder of the club's preseason matchup against the New York Islanders after suffering an upper-body injury.

Pederson did not join the Flyers' bench at the start of the second period after taking a hit in the first period. Now, the Flyers have confirmed that the 28-year-old will not be back for the remainder of the contest.

Pederson is a newcomer for the Flyers, as the Metropolitan Division club signed him to a one-year, two-way contract back in July.

Pederson spent this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors, where he posted five goals and 12 points in 18 games. This was after the 6-foot forward recorded 20 goals and 52 points in 66 games with the Condors during the 2023-24 season.

In 71 career NHL games split between the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, and Columbus Blue Jackets, Pederson has recorded four goals, seven assists, and 161 hits.