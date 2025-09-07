Flyers Forward Is Prime Bounce-Back Candidate

The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking to take a step forward in their rebuild during the 2025-26 season. For this to occur, they will need all of their top players to be on their A-game.

When looking at the Flyers' current roster, there is no question that forward Owen Tippett is one of the team's top bounce-back candidates heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Tippett put up decent offensive totals for the Flyers in 2024-25, as he recorded 20 goals and 43 points in 77 games. However, these numbers were also lower than his two previous seasons.

During the 2022-23 season, Tippett put together a breakout season, posting 27 goals and 49 points in 77 games with the Flyers. However, he then took another step forward during the 2023-24 campaign, as he set career highs with 28 goals, 25 assists, and 53 points in 78 games.

Given Tippett's past success, there is certainly reason to believe that he has the potential to make a more significant impact offensively for the Flyers this campaign. If he can once again flirt with the 30-goal mark and record over 50 points, it would be significant for a Flyers club looking to take that next step. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that from here.

