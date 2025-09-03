Flyers Forward Should Build Off Strong Year

Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Cates was undoubtedly a bright spot from the Metropolitan Division club's 2024-25 season. In 78 games on the year for the Flyers, the 2017 fifth-round pick scored a career-high 16 goals and recorded 37 points. This was after he posted six goals and 18 points in 59 games during the 2023-24 campaign, so he took a big step forward with his play.

Cates was rewarded his solid 2024-25 campaign, as he signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Flyers back in June. Now, he is set to be a long-term part of the Flyers' plans and will continue to be an important forward on their roster.

Given how well Cates played this past season, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future in Philly. The Stillwater, Minnesota native not only was impactful with his offense but also stood out when it came to his strong defensive play.

Now, his excellent 2024-25 season, Cates will look to continue to make an impact with his solid all-around game. It will be interesting to see what kind of season he puts together for the Flyers in 2025-26 from here, but it would not be particularly surprising if he ends up hitting another level.

