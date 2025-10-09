Flyers Have Only 1 NHL Star Left to Chase in 2026 Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers were hoping to splurge on a bonafide NHL star in the 2026 free agency class, but in recent weeks, their options rapidly thinned out.

Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov signed a record-breaking extension to stay put, and on Wednesday, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel agreed to an eight-year, $108 million ($13.5 million AAV) deal to remain in Sin City.

With those two off the market, the Flyers are left with only New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin to chase.

The problem, of course, is that Panarin will turn 34 years old at the end of this month.

It's certainly plausible the former 120-point-scorer hits free agency, given the volatile state of the Rangers and the general lack of team success there.

However, it's important to note that Panarin is in the last year of a seven-year, $81.5 million ($11.643 million AAV) contract and will be due for a big raise, regardless of his age. The 34-year-old is represented by agent Paul Theofanous, who just negotiated the eight-year, $136 million extension ($17 million AAV) for Kaprizov.

The Flyers do have some advantages in going after Panarin, such as being able to sell the veteran on playing with young talents and fellow Russians like Matvei Michkov, Nikita Grebenkin, and, soon, Egor Zavragin.

Fortunately, after clearing significant cap in the Ryan Ellis trade, the Flyers won't have any issues affording Panarin and any potential contract demands that end up being greater than what the public sphere would expect.

Plus, the Flyers hold arguably the greatest trump card in that Panarin's father-in-law, Oleg Znarok, works for the team and has for two seasons now.

Of course, signing Panarin doesn't address the Flyers' continued needs at the center position, but, in theory, they do still have Sean Couturier, and Trevor Zegras could very well surprise people now that he's rejuvenated and back home on the east coast.

From there, the Flyers would just have to hope that Jack Nesbitt and/or Jett Luchanko can fill out the bottom-six in the short term and develop some top-six upside in the right environment in the long term. Such a climate would be super friendly for that growth, too, given that it would include Panarin, Michkov, Travis Konecny, and Porter Martone.

But, in the event the Flyers aren't able to sign Panarin? Eichel and Kaprizov are already locked down, which effectively dashes any plans of making a splash signing in the 2026 free agency period.

Then, it would come down to a big trade, or no move at all.