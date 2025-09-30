Flyers' Helge Grans Clears Waivers; Now What?

The Philadelphia Flyers can consider themselves somewhat lucky that prospect defenseman Helge Grans went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday, but where do the two sides go from here?

Grans, 23, is still under contract through next season after inking a two-year, $1.58 million contract extension this offseason.

At the same time, though, he was considered a shoo-in for the Flyers' roster this year in the wake of Rasmus Ristolainen's injury, only to get cut before players like Noah Juulsen, Adam Ginning, Emil Andrae, Dennis Gilbert, and Egor Zamula.

That's particularly prudent, as Ginning had an awful training camp last year and played in only one NHL game, whereas Grans played in his first six NHL games for the Flyers.

Now, the tables have turned, with Ginning putting himself in the driver's seat for a roster spot and Grans enduring the disastrous training camp. Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet prefers to have a lefty and a righty on each defense pair, which underscores how bad Grans was to get to this point.

The 6-foot-3 Swede was such an attractive prospect heading into his draft year due to his rare combination of size and skating ability, but despite that size and skating ability, Grans was uncharacteristically and regularly beaten to the net with speed in the preseason.

Now that he can start the season in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Grans will have an opportunity to impress Flyers brass and begin auditioning for another opportunity as soon as possible.

Clearly, the moment was too big for Grans after an offseason full of hype and promise, but the opportunity isn't completely gone.

In addition to being under contract for two seasons, the Flyers just simply can't count on Ristolainen surviving the rigors of a long and arduous regular season any longer.

On top of that, the battle on defense for a roster spot has been so unflattering so far that anyone who makes the team can falter and open a place in the lineup in the blink of an eye.

The Flyers were probably wise to cut Grans from their roster before other teams had the opportunity to make their final cuts and the league-wide waivers carousel begins around the NHL.

The 23-year-old would have been far more likely to get claimed at the end of the preseason, though it's also possible that teams saw Grans's performance in the preseason and decided that if he can't make the lowly Flyers, he won't be able to help them, either.

Regardless, the Flyers have no reason to rush the process along. For Grans, it's now time to roll with the punches, learn from this experience, and return to the Flyers in the future as a better player.