Flyers Need More from Struggling Star Winger

If the Philadelphia Flyers aspire to generate offense at at least an average level this season, they're going to need much stronger contributions from their star forwards.

Sophomore winger Matvei Michkov has, understandably, been the talk of the town with his slow start and offseason injury, but he's not the only one having a hard time.

Travis Konecny, one of the Flyers' leaders and best players, has just one goal, three assists, and four points in eight games this season. He's also one of the main players who's featured alongside Michkov, so, not many favors are being done there.

At his current pace, Konecny, 28, is looking at a 10-goal, 31-assist, 41-point season, which would comfortably be his least productive season since his rookie year in 2016-17.

The chaotic winger doesn't just have the Flyers to worry about, either. After featuring for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last winter, Konecny is hoping to crack his nation's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

And, speaking of the 4 Nations, Konecny has just eight goals in 52 games this calendar year. Whatever happened between Jan. 1 and now, it isn't working out too well.

It's not just a matter of bad scoring luck, either. This season, Owen Tippett, Trevor Zegras, Matvei Michkov, and Sean Couturier all have better expected goals percentages at 5-on-5 without Konecny on the ice rather than with him, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Translation: Konecny isn't jiving in the top-six right now, and the Konecny, Michkov, and Couturier line of last season has apparently run out of magic.

All hope isn't lost, though.

After all, this is the same Konecny that set career-highs in back-to-back seasons with 68 and 76 points in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively.

That's not all that matters, no, but an NHL player with his talents doesn't just suddenly fall off a cliff and stop performing at a dramatic level such as this.

As a leader, too, Konecny doesn't need anyone in the building - or any of us - to tell him when he is or isn't playing well. He knows.

That all said, the Flyers are a respectable 4-2-1 to start the season with a brutal schedule to kick things off, and that's with players like Konecny and Michkov not playing at the peaks of their powers.

The heights this team can reach when everyone is going is just added fuel for a perpetually motivated and unrelenting Konecny, who wants to win at this stage of his career above all else.

In terms of finding a potential fit or short-term solution, it may behoove head coach Rick Tocchet to split up the effective Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, and Bobby Brink to balance the lineup and explore other options.

Many NHLers like to look at the season by sets of 10 games or by quarters of 20 games, so it's far from panic time for Konecny, but time is ticking slowly but surely.