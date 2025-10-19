Flyers' Porter Martone Scores First NCAA Goal

After four games, top Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone has officially opened his NCAA account with Michigan State University.

On Saturday night, Martone, 18, picked up his first collegiate goal to give Michigan State a crucial 2-0 lead with just over a minute left in the second period, beating Boston University goalie Mikhail Yegorov over his glove-side shoulder.

With teammates Daniel Russell and Charlie Stramel digging for the loose puck behind Yegorov, Martone patiently staked out near the blue paint, anticipating a scoring opportunity.

Fortunately, that opportunity did come, and the puck did eventually pop loose.

From there, Martone deftly controlled the puck on his backhand, pushed it to his forehand, and ripped a shot past a helpless, down-and-out Yegorov to double Michigan State's lead over Boston.

Michigan State ultimately needed overtime to win, with defenseman Matt Basgall delivering the kill shot in overtime.

After scoring his first goal and point of the season against Boston in the first leg of the back-to-back on Friday night, fellow Flyers prospect Shane Vansaghi joined Martone on the score sheet Saturday, earning a secondary assist on Basgall's goal.

Flyers prospects Carter Amico, Jack Murtagh, and Owen McLaughlin represented the Flyers on the losing side of the contest, though none of the three managed to score any points on Saturday night.

Amico and Murtagh were each -2 on the night.

With his goal - and later an assist - Martone is up to one goal, four assists, and five points in four games this season.

Martone, Vansaghi, and Michigan State are 3-1-0 on the season, with their only loss (4-3) coming in a Game 1 upset at the hands of the University of New Hampshire on Oct. 9.