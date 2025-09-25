Flyers Prospect Out Multiple Weeks With Injury

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that defenseman Ethan Samson will be out for the next six to eight weeks due to an upper-body injury.

This is certainly tough news for Samson, especially when noting that this injury will make him miss the beginning of the season. With this timeline, Samson is not expected to return to game action until November.

Samson was selected by the Flyers with the 174th pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The right-shot defenseman has spent each of the last two seasons with the Flyers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

After posting two goals and 12 points in 63 games with the Phantoms in 2023-24, Samson followed that up by recording 12 goals and 24 points in 69 games with the AHL squad in 2024-25. With this, the youngster has been trending in the right direction with his development.

In addition to the Samson news, the Flyers also announced that Oliver Bonk, Karsen Dorwart, and Lane Pederson are all still day to day with their injuries.