Flyers Prospects Shine in Rookie Camp Day 1, Challenged to 'Make an Impression'

The Philadelphia Flyers prospects took the ice Thursday to kick off rookie camp, with the top dogs gaining a big head-start and leading the way.

There was one notable absentee, though, as 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko was held out for precautionary reasons, according to the Flyers.

Aside from Luchanko, everyone else was accounted for.

Lines and defensive pairings began to take shape after the first few drills; here's what I came away with ahead of the rookie series against the New York Rangers this weekend, in no particular order:

Alex Bump - Jack Nesbitt - Samu Tuomaala

Denver Barkey - Jacob Gaucher - Devin Kaplan

Nikita Grebenkin - Karsen Dorwart - Alexis Gendron

Tucker Robertson - Matthew Gard - Nathan Quinn

Sawyer Boulton

Hunter McDonald - Oliver Bonk

Ty Murchison - Spencer Gill

Austin Moline - Luke Vlooswyk

Andre Mondoux - Ethan Samson

Joey Costanzo, Carson Bjarnason

Philadelphia Flyers Confirm 2 Rookie Camp Invites

The Philadelphia Flyers will welcome two fresh faces to the fold when they kick off rookie camp later this week.

As expected, the top prospects were among the most impressive, and, yes, it is only practice.

I didn't see Nesbitt do too much, but it should be noted that Bump and Tuomaala were often the set-up guys or the trigger men, so the 2025 first-round pick was more occupied doing the thankless stuff.

"There's a little bit of everything on that line," Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach John Snowden said. "Bumper makes a ton of plays and he's poised with the puck. Samu can score when he gets any kind of chance in a good area. I know that Nesbitt can do a little bit of everything.

"He gets pucks back, he's long, disrupts plays so he can extend those offensive zone possessions. I thought they were really good."

Other players who stood out, at least in my eyes, were Barkey, Kaplan, Gendron, and Grebenkin.

Gendon was very involved offensively and was able to get on the end of scoring chances with regularity. To that end, Grebenkin was a monster protecting the puck, made a handful of plays defensively, and plays with a healthy dose of creativity.

I'd be shocked if the former Toronto Maple Leafs prospect isn't a finalist for an NHL roster spot in a few weeks.

We have not seen much of Barkey, since he dealt with mono last summer and then had a long Memorial Cup run that held him off the ice at training camp.

3 Flyers Prospects with the Most to Prove at 2025 Training Camp

If the Philadelphia Flyers are to make any noise in the 2025-26 season, some up-and-coming prospects will need to steal the spotlight and show some progress.

The 20-year-old plays every bit the way he did in junior with the London Knights - digs into battles, plays with poise and patience, knows how to attack the net in different ways, and makes the passes an offensive producer would make.

Barkey certainly will be a fun player for Snowden to utilize in Lehigh Valley this year.

As for Kaplan, he, too, is turning pro after his collegiate career with Boston University came to an end earlier this year.

The Flyers' former-third round pick looks a bit twitchier and quicker than I remember, which is an awesome sign for a player his size.

Kaplan made his NHL debut in Game 82 against Buffalo on April 17 and was beaten in his defensive zone coverage to allow a goal, so he's by no means a finished product.

To that end, though, I think the Flyers would be comfortable giving him another opportunity at some point this season if necessary.

The same is true of defenseman Oliver Bonk, who was a clear standout Thursday in his return to the ice alongside Barkey.

The Flyers tasked him with getting bigger and stronger, and, so far, the former first-round pick claims to have gained 15 pounds this summer to get up to an even 200.

I can't see Bonk beating out a Helge Grans for a roster spot right away barring a morbid training camp from the latter, but he's a strong candidate to see NHL ice this season nonetheless.

"The biggest thing we left them with today is, no matter where your situation falls, make an impression," Snowden added. "That's gonna be the biggest thing. Be who you are, don't change who you are as a player. Come in and play the way that you play, but leave an impression."

For Snowden, "every single guy was really good today," and the Flyers will begin to set their sights on the Rangers for a quick two-game rookie series this weekend.

After that, the real business starts with training camp and the preseason.