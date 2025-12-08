Flyers' Quinn Hughes Trade Hopes Take a Major Hit

If the Philadelphia Flyers were hoping to execute a blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade, their competition for such an ambitious endeavor just got that much stronger.

Yes, the Flyers have Hughes's old beloved Vancouver Canucks coach in Rick Tocchet, and yes, the Flyers have a number of young assets, picks, and prospects that would be attractive to almost any NHL team.

But, everyone knows Hughes wants to, and probably will, join younger brothers Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes on the New Jersey Devils, which is expected to happen no later than 2027 when he becomes a free agent on July 1.

The Flyers are and will be hoping that being in close (relative term here) proximity to Newark will be enough to convince Hughes to re-sign with them should they pull off the trade, but it's now public information that the Flyers are not the only ones looking to land the 2024 Norris Trophy winner.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman via his latest "Saturday Headlines" segment, the Devils have indeed had preliminary conversations with the Canucks regarding Hughes.

"I do believe there was a conversation, at least one, between the Devils and the Canucks about Quinn Hughes. And I stress, I do not believe there is anything imminent," Friedman said.

"I don't even know that they're anywhere far along. But I do believe that conversation was had about where things stand and where they might be going."

Friedman additionally noted that, due to the Devils' tight salary cap situation coupled with a laundry list of injuries, which includes Jack Hughes, they'll need to move players to create cap space.

They can do that with the $9 million cap hit of Dougie Hamilton or other methods, but that's besides the point.

The Flyers now know that the Devils have a registered trade interest in Hughes, rather than just cupping their hands together and waiting until 2027.

As for a trade package, it is believed the Canucks want a center in return, which the Flyers could provide in Jett Luchanko or Jack Nesbitt. At the same time, getting players that young in return likely means the Canucks will need to trade Elias Pettersson and other veterans.

If the Devils get Hughes, would Pettersson be a worthy consolation prize? Assuredly.

One thing the Devils can offer the Canucks that the Flyers cannot is a long-term left-shot piece on defense in the form of 2024 No. 10 overall pick Anton Silayev, whose KHL contract expires at the end of this season.

Consider the Devils also have their first- and second-round picks in the next two drafts, as well as other defensive pieces like Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey, and they have as much ammo as anyone to land Hughes.

And their willingness to offer up those pieces with the highest likelihood of keeping Hughes for the long haul might just deter other teams from bothering at all.