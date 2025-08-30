Flyers' Rick Tocchet Has Surprisingly Good Odds to Win 2026 Jack Adams Award

New head coach Rick Tocchet will help keep the Philadelphia Flyers a fresh watch in 2025-26, and if all goes well, he could be competing for some silverware as well.

A second year of star rookie Matvei Michkov, further development from players like Tyson Foerster, Bobby Brink, Cam York, Jamie Drysdale, and Owen Tippett, and the addition of Trevor Zegras have positioned Tocchet well for success with the Flyers, but his coaching and ability to teach will do the talking.

And, with that said, the first-year Flyers coach actually has decent odds to win the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the coach voted to be the NHL's best, for the second time in three seasons.

In the latest odds from BetMGM, Tocchet, 61, has +2200 odds to win the 2026 Jack Adams Award, trailing the likes of Todd McLellan (+2000), Mike Sullivan (+1600), Dean Evason (+1200), Martin St. Louis (+900), Andre Tourigny (+750), and Joel Quenneville (+700).

So, Tocchet isn't quite a favorite, which is fair given how poor the Flyers were last season, but he's safely seated amongst the best of the rest outside the first few coaches.

Why Flyers' Rick Tocchet Still Has Everything to Prove

Undoubtedly, the person who will have the greatest impact on the 2025-26 Philadelphia Flyers will be new head coach Rick Tocchet.

At +2200, Tocchet's implied odds are about 4.35%, whereas Quenneville, at +700, is sitting at about 12.5%. Again, Tocchet isn't a clear favorite - nobody is yet - but he stacks up well with his peers ahead of the start of training cap a few weeks from now.

To win the Jack Adams, Tocchet's path, including his duties with the Flyers, is actually really simple: make the playoffs.

In his nine-year career as an NHL head coach, Tocchet has only qualified for the playoffs twice, making the second round twice but owning an 11-11 overall record.

Time will tell if the 2024 Jack Adams Award winner still has some magic left up his sleeve for Philadelphia and the Flyers.