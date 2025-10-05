Flyers, Sharks Complete Multi-Player Deal Involving Veteran Defenseman

The Philadelphia Flyers have quietly turned the page on one of the most frustrating “what ifs” in recent franchise memory, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Artem Guryev and forward Carl Grundstrom.

Ellis, once expected to be a cornerstone of the blue line, appeared in just four games for Philadelphia before a complex, career-altering injury effectively ended his playing days—a lower-body injury, later described as “multi-layered,” resisted every attempt at rehabilitation.

The team, and Ellis himself, came to accept that a return was unlikely. Though he has remained under contract, his absence lingered like a ghost—a reminder of a promising vision that never materialized.

This trade, then, is the final coda—a bittersweet acknowledgment that some stories simply never get to unfold.

In return, the Flyers acquire two intriguing depth pieces. Guryev, 22, is a 6-foot-4 defenseman who plays a rugged, no-nonsense style, the kind Tocchet’s system has shown a fondness for. While not an offensive force, he brings size and physicality to a developing blue-line pipeline that has recently tilted more toward skill than snarl.

Grundstrom, 27, offers responsible two-way play and a competitive edge that could see him push for a bottom-six role if he impresses.

The trade comes mere days before the Flyers are set to open up the regular season on the road against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7.