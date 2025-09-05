Flyers Soaring Winger Should Hit New Level

While the 2024-25 season was a tough year for the Philadelphia Flyers, forward Bobby Brink was a bright spot in it. The 24-year-old forward had a good year for the Flyers, setting new career highs with 12 goals, 29 assists, 41 points, and 98 hits in 79 games. Overall, the 5-foot-8 forward provided the Flyers with solid secondary offensive production and a good amount of grit to go along with it.

Yet, what's more encouraging about Brink's play is that he only got better as the campaign rolled on. Due to this, it is hard not to feel optimistic about him heading into the 2025-26 season.

When noting that Brink is still just 24 years old and only three seasons into his NHL career, there is no question that he still has the potential to improve. He undoubtedly took a big step in the right direction this past season, and he should only build off this upcoming campaign.

When looking at the Flyers' current roster, Brink should remain a solid part of their top nine and get chances on the power play. With this, he should be put into a position to succeed with the Flyers, and it will be interesting to see what kind of year he can have.

Recent Flyers News

Flyers' Goaltending Gets New Ranking

Flyers' Jett Luchanko No Longer Guelph Storm Captain: OHL Trade Coming?

Flyers Swap J.R. Avon for Tucker Robertson in Deal with Kraken