Flyers Swap J.R. Avon for Tucker Robertson in Deal with Kraken

The Philadelphia Flyers made a quiet but intriguing depth move, sending forward Jon-Randall (J.R.) Avon to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Tucker Robertson.

On the surface, it’s a prospect-for-prospect swap, but both players bring a track record of steady development that could make this a useful piece of business down the line.

Avon, who signed his entry-level deal with Philadelphia in September 2021, has spent the bulk of his pro career with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He put up 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) across 125 games in the AHL, showing flashes of offensive creativity but never quite breaking into the Flyers’ NHL lineup. Now, he’ll look for a fresh start in the Kraken organization, where his speed and playmaking could fit nicely in a system that leans on pace and depth.

In return, the Flyers get Tucker Robertson, a 22-year-old forward who’s spent the past two seasons with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s AHL affiliate. Robertson carved out a reputation as a hard-nosed, two-way forward during his OHL days with the Peterborough Petes, and that identity has carried into his pro career.

While his offensive ceiling isn’t dazzling, Robertson is the type of player who thrives on work ethic, versatility, and doing the little things right — the kind of qualities that can quietly solidify a bottom-six role at the NHL level if he continues to grow.