Flyers Surging Forward Should Only Get Better

The Philadelphia Flyers have several promising young players on their roster. Tyson Foerster is undoubtedly one of them, as he has shown that he can be a solid offensive contributor for the Metropolitan Division club when playing at his best.

During the 2023-24 season with the Flyers, Foerster broke out by recording 20 goals and 33 points in 77 games. However, he then hit a new level this past campaign for the Flyers, as he set new career highs with 25 goals, 18 assists, and 43 points in 81 games. Foerster taking another step forward in his development was certainly good to see, and he will now be looking to build off this in 2025-26 from here.

When looking at the way Foerster ended this past campaign, it is hard not to feel optimistic about him heading into the 2025-26 season. The 2020 first-round pick thrived down the stretch for the Flyers, as he recorded nine goals and 13 points in his final 12 games of the 2024-25 season. Now, he will be aiming to translate that kind of strong play over to next season.

With Foerster being just 23 years old and only 166 games into his NHL career, he undoubtedly still has the potential to get even better. It is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season the Alliston, Ontario native has from here, but the possibility of him being a 30-goal scorer should not be ruled out.

