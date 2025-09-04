Flyers Trade J.R. Avon to the Kraken for Former OHL Teammate

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward prospect J.R. Avon to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward prospect Tucker Robertson, the team announced Thursday.

Robertson, 22, was drafted 123rd overall by the Kraken in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, but has yet to see his pro career achieve liftoff.

The Toronto, Ont., native scored four goals, five assists, and nine points in 38 AHL games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season, and went scoreless in three postseason contests.

In parts of three seasons, Robertson has 10 goals, nine assists, and 19 points in 77 AHL games.

Notably, he and Avon were teammates at the OHL, spending parts of four seasons with the Peterborough Petes.

Avon, 22, went undrafted, but signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers during the Chuck Fletcher era on Sept. 21, 2021.

The skilled 6-foot winger has been slightly more productive in the AHL than his old teammate, scoring 16 goals and 35 points in 125 AHL regular season games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the last two seasons.

Avon, like Robertson, has yet to progress much beyond that, though, making this trade one that sees two young players finding a change of scenery and hoping it helps their careers and development path.

Neither player appeared in an NHL game for their respective clubs prior to the trade.