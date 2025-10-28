Flyers Will Headline NHL Frozen Frenzy vs. Penguins

All 32 NHL teams are back in action on Tuesday night for the return of the NHL Frozen Frenzy, with the Philadelphia Flyers getting the spotlight and kicking things off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m.

The Flyers and Penguins come together for their first meeting of the 2025-26 season, and it's shaping up to be an interesting one, as usual.

Pittsburgh is surprisingly sitting pretty at 7-2-1 with 15 points - second in the Metropolitan Division behind ex-Flyers coach Brad Shaw and the New Jersey Devils.

The Flyers have been so-so under Rick Tocchet so far this season, with goaltending, shockingly, being the reason they've won the four games they've won. That said, they've still allowed one more goal than the Penguins have this season in two fewer games.

For coverage, Mike Monaco will be calling the Flyers game alongside Ray Ferraro, with Dave Jackson, Steve Levy, Mark Messier, newcomer and longtime NHL forward T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, and Arda Ocal on ESPN.

Elsewhere on the Frozen Frenzy, former Flyers forwards Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, and, potentially, Scott Laughton, will go head-to-head with the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs also kicking off at 6 p.m.

Here's the full ESPN schedule for Tuesday night, featuring the Flyers:

Penguins @ Flyers: 6 p.m. on ESPN

Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars: 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Los Angeles Kings @ San Jose Sharks: 11 p.m. on ESPN

After the Flyers and Penguins are done playing, fans can get peeks at other games on the NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show Presented by AstraZeneca, which will run from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+.