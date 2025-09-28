Former Flyers Defenseman Hits Waivers

According to PuckPedia, former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard has been placed on waivers by the Colorado Avalanche.

Attard, 26, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche back in July. This was after he posted seven goals, 10 assists, 17 points, and 80 penalty minutes in 66 American Hockey League (AHL) games split between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Bakersfield Condors in 2024-25.

Attard was selected by the Flyers with the 72nd overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 29 games over three seasons with the Flyers, the White Lake, Michigan native recorded two goals, four assists, six points, 33 blocks, 49 hits, and a minus-1 rating.

Attard's time with the Flyers organization ended when he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers back in November of this past season in exchange for defenseman Ben Gleason.

If Attard clears waivers, he will be eligible to be sent down to the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. However, it will be interesting to see if another team claims the 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman off waivers.