Former Flyers Defenseman Still A Free Agent

While many of this year's most notable unrestricted free agents (UFAs) have been signed, there are still some veterans who remain on the market. Among the most recognizable UFAs who are still available is former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson.

Johnson just completed his 17th NHL season, where he started the year with the Flyers. In 22 games this past season for Philly, he recorded one goal, three points, and 40 hits. He then was traded back to the Colorado Avalanche at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. In 14 games with the Avs following the move, he recorded one goal, one assist, and a plus-4 rating.

Overall, at this stage of his career, Johnson is more of a depth defenseman. While this is the case, it is fair to wonder if he could get at least a professional tryout (PTO) if he elects to continue his playing career. The 2006 first-overall pick has over 1,000 games of NHL experience, and he could be a good veteran for a team to bring in to help mentor their younger players.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens with Johnson from here. In 39 games over two seasons with the Flyers, he recorded three goals, six points, and 90 hits.

Flyers Forward Should Build Off Strong Year