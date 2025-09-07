Former Flyers Forward Among Free Agents Left

There are still a handful of notable unrestricted free agents (UFAs) looking to find their new homes at this point of the off-season, and one of them is former Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson.

Atkinson signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning this past off-season after the Flyers bought him out. The 36-year-old forward followed that up by having a tough season with the Bolts in 2024-25, where he had four goals, nine points, and a minus-4 rating. He was also placed on waivers back in March by the Lightning.

Although Atkinson had a tough year, the possibility of him landing a professional tryout (PTO) before NHL training camps start is there. Given his strong resume, he could be a good low-risk player for an NHL club to bring in.

With training camps being so close to starting an NHL teams starting to sign players to PTOs more frequently, Atkinson will be an interesting player to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. Time will tell if he does at least land a PTO from here.

