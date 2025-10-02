Former Flyers Forward Placed On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, former Philadelphia Flyers forward Tanner Laczynski has been placed on waivers by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Laczynski is entering his second season with the Golden Knights organization after signing with them during the 2024 NHL off-season. The Minooka, Illinois native played in eight games last season for the Golden Knights, where he recorded one goal, three blocks, three hits, six penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating.

However, Laczynski spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Golden Knights' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. In 41 games with the Silver Knights this past campaign, the 6-foot-1 forward recorded 15 goals, 22 assists, and 37 points. With numbers like these, he proved to be a key part of the Silver Knight's roster last season.

Laczynski started off his professional career with the Flyers organization, as he was selected by the Metropolitan Division club with the 169th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 38 games with the Flyers over three seasons, he recorded two goals, two assists, four points, 12 blocks, 13 takeaways, 38 hits, and a minus-5 rating. This included playing in a career-high 32 games with the Flyers during the 2022-23 campaign, which was his final season in Philly.