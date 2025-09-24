Former Flyers Goalie Signs With Overseas Club

Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Felix Sandstrom is taking his talents overseas, as he has signed with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga. Karpat also announced that the contract is a short-term one, as it lasts until Nov. 2. Furthermore, Sandstrom's deal also comes with an NHL opt-out clause.

Sandstrom spent the entirety of this past season with the Buffalo Sabres' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In 19 games with the AHL squad this past campaign, he posted a 12-5-2 record, a .899 save percentage, and a 2.86 goals-against average.

Sandstrom was selected by the Flyers with the 70th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 30 games over three seasons with the Flyers from 2021-22 to 2023-24, the 28-year-old goaltender posted a 4-18-4 record, a .880 save percentage, and a 3.66 goals-against average. He has not played at the NHL level since his time with the Flyers ended.

Sandstrom will now look to make an impact with Karpat after landing this short-term deal. It will be intriguing to see what kind of season he puts together from here.