KHL Forward Supports Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov

Ahead of what will be his first full training camp with the Philadelphia Flyers, top goalie prospect Aleksei Kolosov continues to draw support from his peers from all over the globe.

Players like Calgary Flames forward and fellow Belarusian Yegor Sharangovich and Flyers teammate Nikita Grebenkin already spoke out this offseason to defend the 23-year-old Kolosov.

Now, KHL forward Kirill Voronin, currently playing for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, is the latest to give his take on the polarizing Flyers goalie prospect.

"Kolosov, a great professional and a good goalkeeper. Where he is now is probably the dream of many hockey players. And, most likely, he needs some time to adapt in order to gain a foothold in North America," Voronin told Legalbet.by in a recent interview.

"If, nevertheless, he believes that he is not strong enough there, then some other decisions must be made."

Capitals' Breakout Star Willing to Help Aleksei Kolosov... If He Wants It

Top Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Aleksei Kolosov has had a trying first full season playing in North America.

Kolosov has quickly been erased from the Flyers' goaltending picture in the eyes of many, and the offseason addition of veteran goalie Dan Vladar certainly didn't help the youngster's case.

It's been unclear, to begin with, as to whether the Flyers' former third-round pick would return for another season in Philadelphia, though all signs currently point to that happening.

Kolosov struggled last season, to be certain, posting a 10-15-2 record between 29 games at the NHL and AHL levels with the Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but if he can get comfortable and become a real piece for the Flyers, the fans and the organization should be able to rally behind him and push that momentum forward further.

The 23-year-old is already getting that support from afar, but perhaps some local support and a string of encouraging performances would go a long way for the fans and for the Flyers organization.