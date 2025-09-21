Legendary Flyers Goalie Bernie Parent Passes Away at 80

The Philadelphia Flyers are mourning the loss of one of the most iconic figures in franchise history. Legendary goaltender Bernie Parent has passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy that defined an era of Flyers hockey and cemented his place as one of the greats in Philadelphia sports.

Parent wasn’t just the backbone of the Flyers’ famed Broad Street Bullies teams—he was their soul. With his brilliance in net, he carried the Flyers to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP both years. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984.

His calm presence and unshakable confidence gave the Flyers the foundation they needed to dominate the NHL, and his name remains synonymous with the greatest days in franchise history.

Parent’s career, though cut short by an eye injury in 1979, still glimmers with unmatched achievement. A two-time Vezina Trophy winner, he finished with 271 career NHL wins and a reputation as one of the finest goaltenders to ever play the game. His famous line—“You don’t have to be crazy to be a goalie, but it helps”—captured both his wit and the playful charm that made him beloved well beyond the crease.

But what made Parent truly special was how deeply he remained tied to the Flyers long after his playing days ended. As an alumnus, ambassador, and ever-present figure at Flyers events, he carried the torch for generations who never saw him play but still felt his influence. Whether signing autographs, sharing stories, or flashing that unforgettable smile, Parent’s presence was a reminder of the glory days and of the enduring bond between the team and its fans.

To Flyers fans, Bernie Parent was more than a Hall of Fame goaltender. He was a legend, a mentor, and a living embodiment of what it means to be a Flyer. His passing leaves a void that can never truly be filled, but his legacy—on the ice, in the city, and in the memories of all who met him—will endure.