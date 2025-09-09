New Flyers Goalie Is Intriguing Addition

The Philadelphia Flyers made multiple additions to their roster this off-season. Among the Flyers' newcomers is goaltender Dan Vladar, as the Metropolitan Division club signed him to a two-year, $6.7 million contract.

It was not a secret that the Flyers wanted to improve at the goaltending position this off-season. With Jake Allen re-signing with the New Jersey Devils shortly before free agency opened, Vladar was the best unrestricted free agent (UFA) goalie who hit the market. Thus, the Flyers acted quickly and scooped him up on this two-year deal.

While Vladar may not be the flashiest goalie out there, it is fair to argue that he has the potential to help the Flyers in 2025-26. The 28-year-old goaltender is coming off a solid season with the Calgary Flames in 2024-25, as he recorded a 12-11-6 record, a .898 save percentage, and a 2.80 goals-against average in 30 games. This was Vladar's best save percentage and goals-against average since the 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, back in 2021-22 with the Flames, Vladar posted a 13-6-2 record, a .906 save percentage, and a 2.75 goals-against average. With numbers like these, the 2015 third-round pick has the ability to be a solid goalie, and it will be fascinating to see if he takes a step forward with his play in a more significant role on the Flyers.