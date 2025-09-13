Report: Carter Hart Will Choose New NHL Team Soon, Flyers Reunion Unlikely

According to a report, former Flyers goalie Carter Hart is nearing a return to the NHL, but that return isn't expected to be in Philadelphia.

On Friday, The Athletic NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that Hart, 27, is expected to agree to terms with a new NHL team on Oct. 1 before the contract is registered on Oct. 15 - the first day he's allowed to sign.

"Per league sources, Hart is expected to reach terms on a contract by Oct. 1, though the contract can’t officially be registered with the NHL until Oct. 15. His top priorities are finding a job with a clear chance to get a meaningful number of starts and playing for a team that can win," Johnston reported. "Hart is looking for a fresh start, which effectively rules out a return to Philadelphia."

So, the Flyers reunion that some fans were hoping for is all but dashed.

As Johnston noted, the Flyers don't offer Hart a fresh start, and they also can't provide him a meaningful number of starts on a team that can win.

Even before Hart took his leave of absence, the Flyers were an average team enjoying a hot streak, and now that they have Sam Ersson, Dan Vladar, Aleksei Kolosov, and Ivan Fedotov all under contract with NHL experience, there are just too many cooks in the kitchen for this to make sense.

"Once Hart chooses his next NHL destination, he’s expected to sign a two- or three-year contract, per league sources. The two-year term would open up the possibility of an extension as soon as the summer of 2026 if the player and team feel it’s a good match," added Johnston.

"In the meantime, Hart’s focus is on getting his game back up to an NHL level. The terms of the league’s reinstatement allow him a month to practice and get acclimated with his new team — from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 — before he becomes eligible for an American Hockey League conditioning assignment."

The Flyers' former second-round pick has not played a competitive game of any kind since his last NHL appearance, which was a 7-4 blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 20. Hart allowed five goals on 15 shots before being relieved by Ersson.

It should also be noted that a team in the United States is preferable for Hart, according to Johnson, and that the Oilers, as widely speculated, are not going to be a fit.

All this information narrows a potential Hart landing spot down quite a bit, and the next two weeks will tell the full story.