According to a new report, the Philadelphia Flyers are going to have to wait a little bit longer for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to return from injury.

Ristolainen, 30, has not played for the Flyers yet this season after suffering a season-ending triceps rupture in March and subsequently undergoing an operation to repair the injury.

Previously, Flyers general manager Danny Briere had stated that Ristolainen could meet up with the team in the first month or two of the season, but that could now be pushed into a third month.

According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, Ristolainen is now expected to return to action for the Flyers at some point in December.

"I was told yesterday that Ristolainen will be back some time in December," Di Marco posted to his X account Wednesday morning.

Danny Briere Has Left an Indelible Mark on the Flyers Roster

Vladar and Zegras spearhead Briere's group of underrated roster moves that have helped make the Flyers a better and much more exciting team.

Despite some clear talent deficiencies - some due to Ristolainen's injury itself - the Flyers have actually been one of the better defensive teams in the NHL in terms of allowing chances.

That combined with no true postseason aspirations mean the Flyers have no real reason to rush the burly Finnish defender back from a second consecutive season-ending injury.

It should, however, be noted that Ristolainen was skating and doing drills on his own at the dawn of training camp, and he's clearly putting in significant rehab time if December is now the timeline.

In the interim, the Flyers will continue to platoon Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, and Noah Juulsen on the bottom defense pairing.