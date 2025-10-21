Watch: Flyers' Nikita Grebenkin Wins First NHL Fight

Eleven games into his nascent NHL career, fan-favorite Philadelphia Flyers rookie Nikita Grebenkin has reached two milestones. First came his first assist and point, and now comes his first fight.

Grebenkin, 22, played only 7:38 for the Flyers against the visiting Seattle Kraken in Monday night's electric 5-2 victory, though it's not because he played bad or anything like that.

Rather, Grebenkin, for his troubles, received an instigator penalty, a five-minute major for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct thanks to his fight with Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury.

Linemate Garnet Hathaway isn't exactly someone who needs sticking up for, but that's exactly what the young and bashful Grebenkin did.

Hathaway was the recipient of an awkward hit into the boards, going back-first into the wall with a hearty bump from Fleury.

Grebenkin, of course, took matters into his own hands, dropping the gloves with Fleury and ultimately opting to wrestle with and slam the defenseman into the ground in seconds.

For good measure, the eccentric Russian winger snuck a right hook in with Fleury pinned to the ice before the referees could step in and pull the two apart.

On his way to the penalty box, Grebenkin threw his arms up in the air a couple of times urging on the crowd, which got a pretty good rise out of the Xfinity Mobile Arena faithful.

Grebenkin wasn't the only Flyers player to get into a fight on Monday night, as star winger Travis Konecny also went toe-to-toe with Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Lindgren got the worst of that one, coming away from that scrap bloodied on top of being assessed instigator and misconduct penalties.

All that said, Grebenkin, Konecny, and the Flyers all came away victorious from Monday night's inspired win against Seattle.