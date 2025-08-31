(Attempting To) Fix The Flyers’ Power Play: Who Should Be Trusted With The Man Advantage?

In the NHL, power plays are make-or-break. They swing momentum, pad leads, and save games that might otherwise slip away. And if you watched the Philadelphia Flyers last season, you don’t need a stats sheet to know their man-advantage was broken.

Finishing near the bottom of the league (30th, to be exact), Philadelphia’s power play wasn’t just ineffective—it was predictable, and sometimes downright lifeless. The frustrating part? The Flyers actually have the personnel to be at least functional, maybe even dangerous, if the right players were put in the right spots.

So who should be getting more power play minutes? And what would their roles look like in a reimagined setup?

The Quarterback Question: Cam York

Let’s start at the top. The power play lives and dies with its quarterback, and for some reason, the Flyers barely gave Cam York the keys.

Instead, it seemed like everyone except York got a crack the role. Jamie Drysdale naturally got minutes running the man advantage, with his silky skating, rover instincts, and levelheaded reading of the game, and even Egor Zamula spent some time at QB, but neither player possesses York’s blend of mobility and vision. York can skate himself out of pressure, make subtle head fakes to open lanes, and distribute cleanly across the blue line—the hallmarks of a modern PP QB.

Handing York consistent first-unit minutes would make sense not just for his development, but for the team’s efficiency. At worst, he adds pace and unpredictability. At best, he stabilizes a unit that too often looked like it was guessing.

He certainly doesn't lack confidence in his abilities, saying back in July, "I think, offensively, I have so much more to give. I feel like I have a lot of skill that other defensemen don’t have. When I’m on my game, I’m a really versatile guy, and not many other guys in the league have that ability that I do.”

York’s ideal role: QB1, top of the umbrella. Primary distributor.

The Sniper: Tyson Foerster

If York is the quarterback, Foerster has to be the trigger man.

Foerster’s release is heavy, deceptive, and tailor-made for the flank. The issue last season wasn’t his accuracy or ability—it was opportunity. He wasn’t consistently teed up as the one-timer option. Too often, the Flyers defaulted to perimeter passing without the intent of actually funneling pucks to their best shooter.

With more deliberate usage, Foerster should be the Flyers’ Ovechkin-lite. Maybe not the same volume or fear factor, but certainly the same logic: if you’ve got a guy who can hammer it, you design the structure to get him looks.

Foerster’s ideal role: Right-circle shooter, one-timer option.

The Playmaker: Matvei Michkov

Michkov is the Flyers’ most creative and ambitious player. His sense for seams, angles, and deception is elite, even if he’s still adjusting to the NHL game.

On the power play, his presence on the half-wall is non-negotiable. He’s the one who can draw defenders out of structure, bait a stick, and thread the pass that actually leads to chaos. The Flyers too often relied on “safe” puck movement, but Michkov turns the man-advantage into a chessboard. His combination of fearlessness and innovative game reading make him born for this role.

Yes, there will be turnovers. Yes, he’ll force plays. But that’s what the best playmakers do—and the Flyers desperately need more risk-taking with purpose.

Michkov’s ideal role: Left half-wall, primary playmaker.

The Net-Front Battle: Owen Tippett

Every power play needs its bruiser-in-residence—the guy who plants himself at the crease, screens the goalie, and makes defenders’ lives miserable. Tippett isn’t a “classic” net-front grinder like Wayne Simmonds was, but he has the size, shot, and relentlessness to thrive in the dirty areas.

The bonus? Tippett also has the hands to finish quick rebounds or slide into the bumper spot for a surprise one-timer. His versatility lets him be more than just a body in front of the goalie.

Tippett’s ideal role: Net-front/bumper hybrid.

The Steady Hand: Travis Konecny

If you’re building a Flyers power play, you simply don’t leave out Travis Konecny. He’s the team’s heartbeat, and his game translates well to the man advantage.

Konecny doesn’t have the bomb shot of Foerster or the vision of Michkov, but he brings constant motion and relentlessness. He’s the guy who forces broken plays, pounces on loose pucks, and turns half-chances into actual scoring looks. On a unit that too often sat static, his motor could be the difference.

Konecny’s ideal role: Secondary flank/rover—the pressure valve who keeps plays alive.

A Second Unit with Purpose

The Flyers’ second unit often looked like an afterthought, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right structure, they could at least provide energy, if not goals.

Jamie Drysdale: PP QB2. He's mobile and thrives in transition, perfect for a second wave.

Noah Cates: Half-wall option—responsible, smart, and capable of slipping into seams.

Sean Couturier: Net-front and bumper—smart enough to create tips and keep pucks alive.

Bobby Brink: Secondary playmaker, feeds Drysdale and Cates.

Egor Zamula: Left-side distributor, gives a different look from York.

That’s not a throwaway group. That’s a unit with enough balance to at least stretch penalty killers and maintain momentum.

The Bottom Line

The Flyers don’t need a top-five power play to take a step forward. They don’t even need middle-of-the-pack excellence. They just need to avoid being a nightly liability.

The formula isn’t complicated:

Give Cam York the quarterback role he deserves.

Build around Foerster’s shot and Michkov’s vision.

Use Tippett’s size and Konecny’s relentlessness to make life hard in front.

Let Drysdale and a creative second unit keep opponents on their toes.

Marginal improvements go a long way. Even bumping their power play into the mid-20s league-wide could flip several one-goal games, change momentum, and make the Flyers a tougher out.

Because right now, the biggest issue isn’t talent. It’s usage. And with the right players in the right roles, Philadelphia’s power play doesn’t have to be a punchline anymore.