Hey, Neighbor!: Flyers And Their Sixers Counterparts

The Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers live under the same roof, in different leagues, but have more similarities than may meet the eye.

Both teams have been through the horror years (and for the Sixers, they might not be out of the woods yet), but they both have been working to rise up from the ashes with exceptional young talent who have a true passion for playing for Philly.

Both teams are working their way back into the good graces of Philly fans, and as the two gear up for new seasons in the newly-minted Xfinity Mobile Arena, all eyes will be on them to prove their upgrades.

Matvei Michkov → Tyrese Maxey

The young star who changes everything.

Michkov is barely in the NHL, but you can already feel his gravitational pull. The same is true for Maxey, whose ascension into All-Star status redefined the Sixers’ ceiling. Both are electric, fearless, and bring the kind of joy to the game that’s infectious. They’re not just players—they’re hope personified.

Travis Konecny → Joel Embiid

The emotional engine.

Konecny isn’t on Embiid’s level talent-wise, but the parallel lies in how their teams move as they move. Konecny’s relentless pest energy and goal-scoring swagger set the Flyers’ tone. Embiid’s rim protection, physical dominance, and sheer willpower do the same for the Sixers. Both can frustrate with inconsistency, but when they’re cooking, they carry everyone with them.

Travis Sanheim → Paul George

The underappreciated star who does it all.

Sanheim has quietly evolved into the Flyers’ No. 1 defenseman — logging huge minutes, defending the toughest matchups, and still finding ways to push play. Paul George is the NBA’s version of that: a two-way star whose versatility often gets overshadowed by louder names but whose impact is undeniable. Both are smooth, both are stabilizers, and both are the kind of players you only miss once they’re gone.

Owen Tippett → Kelly Oubre Jr.

The streaky scorer who can get nuclear-hot.

Tippett’s speed and shot make him one of the Flyers’ most dangerous weapons, and when he’s feeling it, he changes the complexion of a game. Oubre is the same story: give him a hot hand and he’ll swing an entire quarter. Both live on confidence, both thrive when their aggressiveness is rewarded, and both can be maddening when the shots don’t fall.

Jamie Drysdale → Kyle Lowry

The thinker, the connector.

Drysdale plays the game with a cerebral calm—moving the puck, making the right read, never in a rush. Lowry, late in his career, has become that same steadying influence for the Sixers. He’s not the All-Star of old, but he’s still the one you trust to get everyone organized and settle chaos into structure.

Sean Couturier → Andre Drummond

The savvy veteran presence.

Couturier isn’t the elite shutdown center of his Selke days anymore, but his positioning and brain still make him invaluable. Drummond, in his return to Philly, plays a similar role: a big body with experience, capable of stabilizing stretches with rebounding and physicality. Neither is the franchise’s future, but both are essential in the present.

Cam York → Jared McCain

The young talent still defining his role.

York is clearly one of the Flyers’ most skilled defensemen, yet his power play usage has lagged behind his offensive upside. McCain, still an emerging young guard, will face the same story—plenty of talent, but minutes and role will dictate how quickly he shines. Both are poised to grow into something bigger if the leash extends.

Bobby Brink → VJ Edgecombe

The spark-plug prospect.

Brink and Edgecombe are both players who ooze skill and upside, but aren’t yet household names. They’re the “what if?” guys—what if Brink’s creativity and offensive motor translate to consistent NHL production? What if Edgecombe’s athleticism and raw tools sharpen into real NBA impact? Fans already see the flashes, and the flashes are intoxicating.

Noah Cates → Paul Reed

The glue guy.

Cates' contributions, while significant, may fly under the radar, but coaches love him because he does the hard jobs: defensive matchups, penalty killing, dirty battles in the corner. Reed fills the same function for the Sixers—a chaos agent who works, scrambles, and keeps the team in the trenches. Neither player is the typical "superstar," but without them, the foundation wobbles.

Tyson Foerster → Eric Gordon

The reliable shooter.

Foerster’s shot is his calling card—the kind of release that makes you perk up every time he’s set up in the slot. Eric Gordon has built an entire career on that same value: a trusted trigger man who can stretch defenses and punish mistakes. Both are secondary scorers who can feel like primary weapons when given the opportunity.

The beauty of looking across Broad Street—or even across the same arena—is realizing how connected these teams really are. The Flyers’ emerging stars mirror the Sixers’ youthful core, their veterans balance the room the same way Sixers' steady the floor. Even their challenges—finding scoring consistency, leaning on elite talent, managing expectations—run parallel. No matter the surface, ice or hardwood, sneakers or skates, the struggles and triumphs are universal.