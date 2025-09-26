Penguins Send Message To Fans Attending Fleury Practice Session Friday

In case you haven't heard, Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is returning to Pittsburgh for one final in-game appearance on a paid tryout (PTO) contract - which will take place during Saturday's pre-season tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Fleury will practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pa. on Friday, and the team sent a message to fans hoping to attend:

Will you be in attendance at either Fleury's practice or the game on Saturday? Let us know below.

