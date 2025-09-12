Penguins Sign Marc-Andre Fleury To Professional Tryout Contract

Pittsburgh Penguins fans are getting their wish to see Marc-Andre Fleury one more time in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins signed Fleury to a professional tryout on Friday, allowing him to retire as a Penguin. He will come into town at the end of the month and practice with the team on September 26 before playing in part of the Penguins' preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 27.

“The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh," Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "This past year, everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career. Marc means so much to our team, our fans, and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful."

This news comes on the heels of the Penguins putting out a cryptic tweet on Thursday, showcasing some "Fleury Flakes" cereal.

Fleury spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Penguins and helped them win three Stanley Cups before he spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild.

He's one of the best goaltenders in NHL history and will get to have one final moment with Penguins fans before riding off into the sunset.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!