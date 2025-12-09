Anaheim Ducks At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play their next five games at home, starting with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

The Ducks are off to a great start this season with an 18-10-1 start, good for first in the Pacific Division. They've won two in a row and six of their last 10 games, including Sunday's 7-1 thrashing of the Chicago Blackhawks.

This is a team that has gotten great production from their young players and their veterans. Leo Carlsson, the Ducks' first-line center, has been outstanding this season, compiling 16 goals and 38 points in 29 games.

Cutter Gauthier is second on the team in points (33) and is tied for first on the team in goals (16). Troy Terry only has seven goals in 29 games, but thanks to his playmaking ability, he's a point-per-game player.

Beckett Sennecke is also someone to watch. He was the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and is off to a heck of a start this season with nine goals and 24 points. His speed has been noticeable in each game he plays.

Penguins fans know a whole lot about Chris Kreider, dating back to his days with the New York Rangers. He's a Penguins killer, scoring two goals against them, including the game-winner, when these two teams met in Anaheim back in October. He also has nine goals and 13 points in his last 10 games against the Penguins.

The Penguins were getting closer to being fully healthy before Evgeni Malkin and Blake Lizotte got hurt. They got Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari back for Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars, but will now be without Malkin and Lizotte on a week-to-week basis.

Before Tuesday's morning skate, the Penguins called up Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Poulin didn't participate in line rushes, but is still an option to play while both centers are sidelined.

Here are what the full lines looked like during the skate:

Forwards

Novak-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Hayes-Brazeau

McGroarty-Kindel-Koivunen

Dewar-Heinen-Acciari

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Graves-Clifton

Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Penguins, giving Tristan Jarry a night off. Silovs will look to bounce back from his last start, which came on Nov. 29 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He gave up four goals before he was pulled.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!