Edmonton Oilers At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to stop the bleeding against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

The Penguins have lost five in a row after blowing a 5-1 lead to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and a 3-0 lead to the Utah Mammoth on Sunday. They've been throwing away leads in the third period over the last week and have played like a team without confidence.

They'll look to change all of that tonight against an Oilers team that has won eight of 10 against the Penguins. The Penguins beat them 5-3 at home last season, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Oilers.

It's still the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl show in Edmonton. McDavid has been lights out again this year, compiling 18 goals and 52 points in 33 games. Once he gets a burst of speed, its basically game over.

Draisaitl has 17 goals and 43 points in 33 games and is one away from 1,000 for his career.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard is still good offensively with five goals and 30 points in 33 games, but struggles in his own end.

Tristan Jarry will start against his former team on Tuesday night, ditto for Stuart Skinner. Defenseman Brett Kulak is also expected to be in the lineup for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby is only two points away from tying Mario Lemieux for the most points in Penguins' franchise history and three points away from breaking the record.

Here are what the lines looked like during the morning skate:

Forwards:

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

McGroarty-Kindel-Brazeau

Hayes-Novak-Mantha

Dewar-Heinen-Acciari

Defense:

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Kulak-St. Ivany

Kulak will come in for Ryan Graves while St. Ivany will come in for Connor Clifton. Forward Danton Heinen appears to be coming in for Ville Koivunen, who hasn't been consistent as of late.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max, and fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

