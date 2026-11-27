Pittsburgh Penguins
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Pittsburgh Penguins' Gameday Preview: Pens Look To Snap Five-game Losing Streak In Buffalo
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 6:02 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 6:02 PM
The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to snap their five-game losing streak on Friday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-15-2) will kick off the weekend back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres (11-10-4) on Friday.
The Penguins often play on Black Friday and this year is no different. They'll play a Sabres team that's been underwhelming to start the season.
In the Penguins' last game on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames, they came out strong in the first period, scoring first and taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission before things went south. They had a terrible second period, showing no net-front defense and allowing four goals, giving the Flames a 4-3 lead going into the third period.
The Flames added two more goals in the final frame and won 6-3, giving the Penguins their fifth straight loss. This has been the same script for the Penguins in countless games this year. They'll come out hot, play a strong first period, score a nice goal, and then look incompetent for the rest of the game. It's something that head coach Dan Muse really needs to fix.
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Poor Arturs Silovs couldn't do much on most of those goals, especially because of the Penguins' lack of net-front defense. Tommy Novak, Rickard Rakell, and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins in the loss.
Players To Watch:
Atley Calvert:
Calvert is set to make his NHL debut after the Penguins recalled him from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He participated in the morning skate before head coach Dan Muse confirmed he'd be in the lineup.
Calvert has been one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's best players this year, compiling five goals and 15 points in 20 games. He's grown his game over the last few years, and it'll be exciting to see what he does in his first game. Justin Brazeau and Andrei Kuzmenko are expected to be scratched.
Sergei Murashov:
Murashov will start in goal in this game, meaning Silovs will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. It's a chance for Murashov to keep building momentum, as he's looked more confident in his last few starts. His save percentage has been at least .912 in four of his last five starts.
There will still be times when he allows a bad goal or two, but this is the process you sign up for with a young goaltender.
Avery Hayes:
Hayes had a bit of a rough game against the Flames on Wednesday, and I'm eager to see how he responds. He scored two goals against the Sabres in his NHL debut last season and was playing well before Wednesday's loss.
Games like that happen to young players, and I want to see how he plays after a couple of days' rest.
Sep 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) takes a shot on goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Pittsburgh Penguins (7-15-2, 16 points):
Points:
Evgeni Malkin: 7-13-20 in 20 GP
Erik Karlsson: 3-17-20 in 24 GP
Tommy Novak: 9-9-18 in 24 GP
Sidney Crosby: 6-9-15 in 24 GP
Rickard Rakell: 9-6-15 in 24 GP
Goaltenders:
Arturs Silovs: 5-9-1, .874 save percentage
Sergei Murashov: 2-6-1, .891 save percentage
Buffalo Sabres (11-10-4, 26 points):
Points:
Tage Thompson: 17-13-30 in 25 GP
Jack Quinn: 14-11-25 in 25 GP
Zach Benson: 5-18-23 in 25 GP
Owen Power: 3-15-18 in 25 GP
Rasmus Dahlin: 5-12-17 in 22 GP
Goaltenders:
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 8-4-3, .885 save percentage
Colten Ellis: 3-3-0, .873 save percentage
Game Information:
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue: KeyBank Center
Television: TNT/truTV
Radio: 105.9 The X
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