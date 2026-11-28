Pittsburgh Penguins
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Pittsburgh Penguins' Gameday Preview: Pens Look To Sweep Weekend Back-to-back
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 4:49 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 4:49 PM
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to sweep the weekend on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-15-2) snapped their five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night and will try to make it two wins in a row against the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-3) on Saturday.
The kids led the way, with Ben Kindel, Ville Koivunen, and Rutger McGroarty all scoring and assisting. Rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov delivered another solid effort, making 20 saves on 23 shots.
Don't forget about some of the veterans, either. Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Blake Lizotte scored the other three goals, the latter of which was Lizotte's first of the year.
The Maple Leafs also played on Friday and won their second straight, beating the Boston Bruins 3-1 on the road. This brief winning streak comes after they lost nine straight and barreled toward the bottom of the Atlantic Division.
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Even though the Maple Leafs aren't good, they still give the Penguins fits. For example, they swept the season series against them last year, even though they were one of the league's worst teams.
Their high-end talent is still really good and can make any team pay in an instant. The Penguins learned that the hard way in all three games against them last season.
Players To Watch:
Kris Letang:
It's gone a little under the radar over the last few weeks, but Letang has played some fantastic hockey.
He was brilliant on Friday, scoring a goal to tie the game at two in the first period. He made the right reads in the defensive zone and was sound with his transition play.
Is he playing like the Kris Letang of 5-10 years ago? No, but he's playing complementary hockey on a defensive group that hasn't been good this season.
Rutger McGroarty:
McGroarty had another great game on Friday and finally got the production to match it. He scored his first of the year and was a menace in the offensive zone all game.
The process has been there for him on the third line, and he's slowly but surely becoming a full-time NHL player. If he keeps it up, he won't be headed back to Wilkes-Barre.
Dec 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (87) stickhandles the puck as he warms up beside Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll (60) at Scotiabank Arena.
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Pittsburgh Penguins (8-15-2, 18 points):
Points:
Evgeni Malkin: 8-14-22 in 21 GP
Erik Karlsson: 3-18-21 in 25 GP
Tommy Novak: 9-9-18 in 25 GP
Sidney Crosby: 6-9-15 in 25 GP
Rickard Rakell: 9-6-15 in 25 GP
Goaltenders:
Arturs Silovs: 5-9-1, .874 save percentage
Sergei Murashov: 3-6-1, .889 save percentage
Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-3, 23 points):
Auston Matthews: 14-20-34 in 27 GP
William Nylander: 11-14-25 in 27 GP
Jack Roslovic: 9-14-23 in 24 GP
Easton Cowan: 9-10-19 in 27 GP
Darren Raddysh: 1-17-18 in 27 GP
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Venue: PPG Paints Arena
Television: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Radio: 105.9 The X
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