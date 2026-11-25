Pittsburgh Penguins
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Pittsburgh Penguins' Gameday Preview: Pens Look To Win Annual Thanksgiving Eve Game
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 4:56 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 4:56 PM
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Wednesday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-14-2) have lost four straight, heading into Wednesday's game against the Calgary Flames (10-13-2).
This is the Penguins' annual Thanksgiving Eve game, which always has one of the season's best atmospheres. No matter what their record is at the time, the fans always show up.
In the Penguins' last game on Sunday against the Dallas Stars, they played one of their finest games of the season and were the better team, but still lost 1-0. They hit four posts and Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger saved over three goals above expected.
The only goal that Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs allowed came off a great pass from Wyatt Johnston. He threaded the needle to Joel Kiviranta, who scored the game-winner in the second period.
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The third line of Hendrix Lapierre, Ville Koivunen, and Rutger McGroarty was once again fantastic and generated quality chances throughout the game. The dam is getting close to breaking for McGroarty, even though he can't buy a goal right now. The rest of his game is still fantastic and you're seeing him grow as a player in each game he plays.
As for the Flames, they're rebuilding and have lost three straight and four of their last five games. The Penguins and Flames split the season series last year.
Players To Watch:
Evgeni Malkin:
Malkin is set to return to the lineup on Wednesday after Penguins head coach Dan Muse confirmed the news following the morning skate. Malkin missed both games against the Predators and Stars with an injury, but fully participated in practice on Tuesday.
He's been one of their best players this year and has played well against the Flames throughout his career, scoring 10 goals and totaling 24 points in 25 games. Four of those goals and 12 of those points have come inside PPG Paints Arena. He's set to return to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell.
Kris Letang:
Letang's play has been much better over the last few weeks and, like Malkin, he's feasted on the Flames throughout his career. He has five goals and 22 points in 25 games against the Flames.
His workload has been managed a bit more this season and it's helped him a lot. He was paired with Trevor van Riemsdyk against the Stars on Saturday and played well, even though Kiviranta got the best of him on the game-winning goal.
Pittsburgh Penguins (7-14-2, 16 points):
Points:
Erik Karlsson: 3-16-19 in 23 GP
Evgeni Malkin: 6-12-18 in 19 GP
Tommy Novak: 8-8-16 in 23 GP
Sidney Crosby: 6-9-15 in 23 GP
Rickard Rakell: 8-5-13 in 23 GP
Goaltenders:
Arturs Silovs: 5-8-1, .878 save percentage
Sergei Murashov: 2-6-1, .891 save percentage
Jan 21, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins center Tommy Novak (18) and Calgary Flames defenseman Yan Kuznetsov (37) fight for position in front of Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Calgary Flames (10-13-2, 22 points):
Points:
Joel Farabee: 7-12-19 in 25 GP
Matt Coronato: 6-11-17 in 25 GP
Matvei Gridin: 6-8-14 in 25 GP
Morgan Frost: 5-9-14 in 25 GP
Ryan Strome: 4-8-12 in 25 GP
Goaltenders:
Dustin Wolf: 5-6-2, .877 save percentage
Devin Cooley: 5-6-0, .909 save percentage
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Venue: PPG Paints Arena
Television: Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Radio: 105.9 The X
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