Utah Mammoth At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins are fresh off another epic collapse on Saturday.

They had a 5-1 lead with less than 13 minutes to go in regulation against the San Jose Sharks and coughed up the lead before losing in overtime. They even had a 5-2 lead with less than six minutes left and still couldn't find a way to get the two points.

The Penguins were dominating the Sharks all afternoon, but when one bad thing happened, it snowballed and got so much worse.

They will try to get over it quickly on Sunday when the Utah Mammoth come to town. The Mammoth are fresh off a 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night and are 15-13-3 this season, good for fourth in the Central division.

Nick Schmaltz has been fantastic this season, compiling 12 goals an 29 points in 33 games. Clayton Keller has also been great with 10 goals and 28 points in 33 games. Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka are also big threats when they're on the ice.

The Mammoth will be without Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley, who has 14 goals and 23 points this year. He has blossomed into an entertaining player since he was drafted third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is closing in on more history. He's only two points away from tying Mario Lemieux for the most points in the Penguins' franchise history and the eighth-most points in NHL history. He also only needs three points to move past Lemieux.

Sergei Murashov will start in goal for the Penguins since goaltender Stuart Skinner is still dealing with immigration following the trade from Edmonton. Defenseman Brett Kulak is dealing with the same thing and also won't be available for this game.

Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and fans can listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

