Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz Shine In Penguins Prospects OT Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects erased a 2-0 deficit against the Columbus Blue Jackets' prospects on Sunday but ultimately fell 5-4 in overtime. The Penguins had a 4-3 lead late in the third period before the Blue Jackets tied it and then won the game two minutes into the 3-on-3 overtime.

There was a lot of emotion on both sides, including three fights and plenty of other skirmishes. Penguins defenseman Quinn Beauchesne was involved in his second fight in two days and isn't afraid to get chippy when the situation calls for it.

Despite the loss, there were some players who had some strong individual performances and are trying to ride that momentum into training camp, which starts on September 18. Let's examine some of those performances and what they could mean.

Avery Hayes

Hayes has been the star of the Prospects Challenge once again this year. He scored two goals in the 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets and now has three goals in two games. He's been everywhere in the offensive zone and is getting chances on an every shift basis.

He looks like he's too good for this tournament, which is a good sign for the Penguins since Hayes was one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's best players in the AHL last season, finishing with 23 goals and 42 points in 60 games. It was his best season in the AHL, and if he has a good camp, he could be a strong call-up option during the regular season.

Tristan Broz

Outside of Hayes, Broz was the most noticeable player on the ice. He scored a goal and added two assists in this contest, and looks like he has his confidence back. Broz faced a lot of adversity last season with the WBS Penguins since he battled mononucleosis for several weeks.

It took him some time to find his game again, but he eventually did, ending the season with two goals and nine points in his final 10 games before finishing the playoffs with one goal and three points in two games.

He's been one of the best prospects for the Penguins at this tournament and is gunning for an NHL roster spot at training camp.

Gabriel D'Aigle

D'Aigle was a standout in the first game against the Boston Bruins and rode that momentum into Sunday's game. He played the entire game, and despite giving up five goals, he made a lot of big saves, especially in the third period.

There was a sequence with a little over eight minutes left where he made a flurry of saves and showcased his mobility in the crease. He made the saves near the left post before allowing the game-tying and game-winning goal.

Since he played the whole game on Sunday, it's likely that Sergei Murashov will get the entire game on Monday.

Speaking of Monday's game, the Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres' prospects at Noon ET. Fans will be able to stream the game on the Penguins' website.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!