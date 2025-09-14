Can Connor Dewar Carry Last Season's Momentum Into 2025-26?

Despite not giving forward Connor Dewar a qualifying offer before July 1, the Pittsburgh Penguins still re-signed him to a one-year deal when free agency opened. Dewar will earn $1.1 million for the 2025-26 season before he becomes a free agent next year.

Dewar came to the Penguins via trade, along with Conor Timmins, at the trade deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs and played well down the stretch, compiling four goals and seven points in 17 games. He didn't score any goals with the Maple Leafs in 31 games before joining the Penguins.

He was also a menace on the forecheck and went to the greasy areas quite often. Dewar is still only 26, and the Penguins are hoping to get more out of him during the upcoming season. However, he's still going to have to earn his spot in the lineup since training camp will be competitive with some of the younger pieces pushing for full-time roster spots.

Dewar's best season so far came in 2023-24 when he spent time with both the Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs. He showed he can be a reliable player in the bottom six, finishing with 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games.

The Penguins would be quite satisfied if Dewar gave them double-digit goals this season after their bottom six struggled during the 2024-25 season.

Fans will get to see Dewar try to lock down a full-time spot this week when training camp opens on Thursday.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!