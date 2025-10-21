Canucks At Penguins Preview: Penguins Looking For Their Third Win In A Row

The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned home after a successful 2-1 California road trip.

It started rough with a 4-3 loss to the Ducks, but the Penguins rebounded to beat the Los Angeles Kings last Thursday and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. They come into Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with a 4-2 record, good for third in the Metropolitan Division.

The Canucks also come into this game with a 4-2 record after they defeated the Washington Capitals on the road on Sunday. They raced out to a 4-0 lead before holding on to win 4-3. Elias Pettersson notched his first goal of the year in the win, while Thatcher Demko had another strong performance in goal.

The Penguins and Canucks split the season series last year, with the Penguins winning in Pittsburgh and the Canucks winning in Vancouver.

Former Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs is set to get the start for the Penguins against his old team after he was the first goalie off the ice during Tuesday's morning skate. This will be his fourth start of the year as the Penguins continue to do a rotation between him and Tristan Jarry.

It also appears that Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke will play in their sixth NHL game on Tuesday. They'll have three more games after this one to show the coaching staff and management that they deserve to stay up for the entire 2025-26 season.

Here's a look at the lines that were on dispkay during Monday's practice:

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Novak-Kindel-Hallander

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensemen

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Jones-Brunicke

Philip Tomasino is likely to be a healthy scratch again since he hasn't been able to find any consistency so far.

Puck drop for Tuesday's game will be at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

