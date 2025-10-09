Evgeni Malkin Closing In On Top 30 Of NHL's All-Time Points List

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was one of the team's best players on Tuesday night, notching two assists in their 3-0 win over the New York Rangers.

His skating was also top-notch, and he had good chemistry with Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau. He set up Brazeau's first goal by making a nice little play off a faceoff before Brazeau roofed a puck past Rangers star goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

He also got the primary assists on Brazeau's second goal, an empty-netter that iced the game late in the third period before Blake Lizotte made it 3-0.

Those two assists got Malkin's all-time point total up to 1,348, which ranks 31st in NHL history. He is one point away from tying Mats Sundin for 30th all-time and two away from passing him.

Malkin will have the opportunity to pass other NHL legends on the NHL's all-time points list this year, including Brendan Shanahan, Guy Lafleur, and even Mike Modano.

His first opportunity to break into the top 30 will be on Thursday when the Penguins play the New York Islanders inside PPG Paints Arena for the home opener.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!