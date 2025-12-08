Evgeni Malkin Out Day-To-Day

Even though the Pittsburgh Penguins got a few players back in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars, they lost a pretty prominent one.

Prior to Sunday's tilt, it was announced that veteran forward Evgeni Malkin would not be in the lineup and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Although Malkin was not transferred to injured reserve (IR), the news came just in time for forwards Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari to be activated from IR.

Malkin, 39, missed Saturday's practice with what the team deemed a "maintenance day." The Penguins are also still missing the services of top-line winger Rickard Rakell, who has been out since Oct. 25, when he broke his left hand during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins return home Tuesday to play the Anaheim Ducks and begin a five-game homestand, and his status for that game is unclear at this point.

Malkin has registered eight goals and 29 points in 26 games this season, and his resurgence has been a huge part of the Penguins' success thus far.

Penguins Activate Brazeau & Acciari Off Injured Reserve, Re-Assign Imama To WBS

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a bunch of roster moves on Sunday.

