Penguins Activate Brazeau & Acciari Off Injured Reserve, Re-Assign Imama To WBS

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a slew of roster moves before Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars.

They activated forwards Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari off injured reserve and re-assigned Boko Imama to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Brazeau hasn't played since Oct. 30 against the Minnesota Wild. Before going down with the injury, he had six goals and 12 points in 12 games.

Acciari hasn't played since Nov. 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's played in only 13 games this year and has recorded three assists.

Imama played in two games for the Penguins before he was sent back down.

In addition to those moves, the Penguins brought up defensemen Harrison Brunicke and Jack St. Ivany from WBS after they completed their conditioning assignments.

Brunicke and St. Ivany each played in five games for WBS in their conditioning assignments. Brunicke compiled three points in those games and St. Ivany had a goal and five points.

Tristan Jarry is set to start in goal on Sunday as the Penguins go for their third win in a row. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET.

