Ex-Penguins Defender Among 3 Players Placed On Waivers

A former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman is available for the taking.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Dallas Stars have placed former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers.

The Penguins traded Kolyachonok to the Stars during the off-season in exchange for blueliner Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick. Interestingly, Dumba was placed on waivers by the Penguins last week, and Kolyachonok has now hit the wire himself with today's news.

Kolyachonok has recorded one goal, two assists, three points, five hits, and a plus-3 rating in 11 games this season with the Stars. His most recent appearance for the Stars was on Dec. 11, where he recorded one block in 11:55 of ice time.

Kolyachonok played in 12 games for the Penguins this past season after they claimed him off waivers from Utah, where he recorded zero goals, two assists, eight penalty minutes, and a minus-5 rating.

In addition to Kolyachonok being placed on waivers, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Laurent Brossoit and Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren have also hit the wire.