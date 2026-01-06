Ex-Penguins Defender Retires & Lands New Gig

Former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson's playing career is over, as the 38-year-old has now landed a new job.

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they have hired Johnson as a pro scout.

After not landing a contract for the 2025-26 season from his professional tryout (PTO) with the Minnesota Wild, Johnson did not sign a deal elsewhere. Now, the longtime NHL blueliner will be beginning his off-ice career with the Canucks organization after landing this scout position.

Johnson spent two seasons with the Penguins from 2018-19 to 2019-20. In 149 games with the Penguins over that span, the left-shot defenseman posted four goals, 20 assists, 24 points, and 416 hits.

Johnson's time with the Penguins ended when they bought him out ahead of the 2020-21 season. From there, he went on to sign a one-year contract with the New York Rangers in free agency.

In 1,228 career NHL games, Johnson recorded 77 goals, 265 assists, and 342 points.