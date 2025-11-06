Ex-Penguins Forward Breaks The Ice With Strong Game

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Anthony Beauvillier has had a tough start to the season offensively with the Washington Capitals. In his first 12 games of the year, the 2015 first-round pick recorded just two points.

Beauvillier also went through a long cold streak, as he did not record a point in seven straight games for the Capitals from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. However, he has now broken the ice in a big way.

During the Capitals' Nov. 5 matchup against the St. Louis Blues, Beauvillier scored two goals in Washington's 6-1 win. With this, the former Penguin played a role in the Capitals getting their victory and improving to a 7-5-1 record.

With his strong night, Beauvillier now has three goals, one assist, and a plus-6 rating in 13 games. Overall, his performance against the Blues was a nice step in the right direction for the former Penguins forward.

The Penguins are now set to face off against Beauvillier and the Capitals on Nov. 6.

In 63 games with the Penguins during the 2024-25 season, Beauvillier recorded 13 goals, seven assists, and 20 points. His time with the Penguins ended when he was traded to the Capitals ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline.