Ex-Penguins Forward Has Monster Game With New Team

During this off-season, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Mikael Granlund signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks in free agency. This was after the 33-year-old forward recorded 22 goals, 44 assists, and 66 points in 83 games this past season split between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars.

After signing Granlund to this deal, the Ducks are expecting him to be a key offensive contributor for them as they look to take that next step and become a playoff team again. During the Ducks' Oct. 23 matchup against the Boston Bruins, Granlund was undoubtedly just that.



Granlund put together an incredible performance against the Bruins, as he recorded two goals, three assists, five points, and a plus-4 rating. This included him recording an assist on Troy Terry's game-winning goal at the 15:27 mark of the third period.

According to Public Relations, Granlund is now the first Duck to record five points in a game since Ryan Getzlaf did on Nov. 24, 2015, against the Calgary Flames.

With this big performance, Granlund now has eight points in seven games so far this season with the Ducks. There is no question that he is making an early impact with the Ducks, and it will be intriguing to see how he builds off it from here.

Granlund played in 21 games for the Penguins during the 2022-23 season, where he recorded one goal, five points, and a plus-1 rating. His time with the Penguins during the 2023 NHL off-season when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks in the deal that brought Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh.