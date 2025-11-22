Ex-Penguins Forward Having Cold Start With New Team

During this off-season, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Utah Mammoth. This was after he posted 10 goals, 12 assists, 22 points, and 168 hits in 79 games split between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets this past season.

So far, it is safe to say that Tanev has had a slow start with the Mammoth this season.

In 21 games this season with the Central Division club, Tanev has recorded zero goals, one assist, and a minus-9 rating. He also has not recorded a point in 16 straight games for the Mammoth, so there is no question that he is struggling offensively right now.

While Tanev's offense is down early on this season, he has still been very physical, as he has recorded 62 hits. If he can continue to provide the Mammoth with plenty of grit but also get his offense back up, he should end up being a nice addition to their group.

In 100 games with the Penguins over two seasons from 2019-20 to 2020-21, Tanev recorded 18 goals, 23 assists, 41 points, 383 hits, and a plus-11 rating.